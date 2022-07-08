Drake chooses the promo single from his album “Honestly, Nevermind”.

On June 17, Drake unpacked the surprise by announcing the release of sound 7e album. This time, the Toronto rapper unveils the album’s flagship title, the one that will be used for promotion on the radios.

“Sticky” : this is the title that will be used for the promotion

It’s a bomb that dropped Champagne Papi last Thursday : the output of “‘Honestly, Nevermind'”. Most fans were hoping for it to be a better project than its latest release. However, the rapper seems to be deviating from his musical line of the last ten years. As a result, the public is not unanimous on the feelings inspired by the new opus.

While some think it’s her best project to date, others didn’t like her foray into the world of dance. However, skeptics gradually began to rally and accept the project. Even though many fans still think that this is not an album to listen to from start to finish, a few sounds are still worth a look.

According to Hip-Hop-N-More, drake chose one of the album’s most popular tracks as the lead single. “Sticky” would have been chosen as the first single which will be pushed to the radio this week. Many thought Drake would have kicked off the summer campaign with “Falling Back”the clip of which he released the same day the album was released.