Drake cold with music critic Anthony on the networks!

Decidedly, Drake does not stop talking about him! Would he be cold with the music critic Anthony? Answer in this article!

Drake is playing it Booba by attacking influencers! He is cold with the music critic Anthony on the networks! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

When rappers attack influencers

Gone are the days when rappers only argued with each other. The one where Nas & Jay-Z quarreled after a missed date. Or the one where Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were at war on social networks.

And even the one where 50 Cent clashed with many artists like Ja Rule, The Game, Busta Rhymes and even with Michael Jackson after his death!

Now the rappers also attack influencers. Booba will therefore be able to testify to this, since he is the first to have clashed with reality TV stars, and even to have denounced their scams.

It seems that Drake took him as an example. And for good reason ! For the past few days, he has continued to attack a YouTuber. The latter is known as Anthony Fantano.

And one thing is certain, Drake can no longer see it! The reason ? Anthony Fantano only criticized him in his videos. According to him, the Canadian artist is still “in his emotions”. He called him a “gay rapper”.

But Internet users also think that there are more personal reasons between them. Too much is too much for Drake who no longer supports these humiliations. He therefore attacked him on September 16, 2022.

Drake dm’d Anthony Fantano and sent him… a vegan cookie recipe 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tisqTYxc7V —Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 16, 2022

A battle of clashes that never ends

The rapper took to his Instagram to post a screenshot of the DMs he sent Anthony Fantano. “Your existence is a slight 1“. This is a criticism that the Youtuber often uses in his videos. He often puts the note “1” to humiliate the artist.

Drake then continues: And the 1 is because you’re alive. And because you kind of married a black girl. I sense a slight to decent 1 on your existence”.

So that’s a message that shouldn’t not please the principal concerned ! Drake seems to want revenge for the influencer’s charade. And for good reason ! The latter published a false message to overwhelm the singer:

“Anthony! It’s Drizzy. I know we disagree on the music and you’re not the biggest fan of most of my albums. But it is what it is, you know. We can always hope that you will like the next one! »

“But I’m not texting you about your videos. Actually, I’m texting you because I found a great vegan cookie recipe I’d like you to try! “.

The Youtuber had a good laugh when he saw this message. He even bragged about it : “I was in that garage lifting weights when I got a DM request from Grandpa himself. I watched it and it was a salty little DM, it was pretty sad. »

One thing is certain, Anthony Fantano’s strategy for to have an answer from Drake was therefore very good.