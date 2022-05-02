Drake could have played Cyborg in a canceled DC series

We all know the Cyborg superhero from CCa character who has participated in several comics, series and even on the big screen with the film “Justice League” where he was played by Ray Fisher. However, there was a time when the Hip-Hop artist Duck, was supposed to bring Cyborg to life in a canceled DC series. concept artist, Jared Krichevsky, posted an image he made for the show where you can see what it would look like if Drake played the beloved DC character. “Cyborg concept for a series that didn’t happen. They wanted to cast Drake at some point,” Krichevsky wrote.

However, no further details about the scrapped project have been provided and the reason for its termination is currently unknown, though it’s curious to think that Drake was one of the many people vying to play Victor Stone, the character’s first name. , but the other potentials. candidates remain a mystery.

If the series were to come to fruition, Drake would have been the fourth actor to step into Cyborg’s robotic body. Previous portrayals of the character include Lee Thompson Young in “Smallville”, Ray Fisher in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”, and Joivan Wade in “Doom Patrol”.

Victor Stone’s character has had dubious luck in solo projects, as beyond the canceled Drake series, Warner Bros. also planned to bring a “Cyborg” movie with Fisher to add to the DC Extended Universe. Although slated for a 2020 release, the film has been pulled from the official release schedule and its current production status is unknown.

Many believe that “Cyborg” was delayed indefinitely because Fisher spoke out against Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon, who wrapped production on “Justice League” after Zack Snyder left the project. The actor alleged that Whedon’s treatment of the film’s cast and crew was “abusive” and “unprofessional”, while claiming that several WarnerMedia executives enabled his behavior. Whedon and the studio have officially denied these allegations.