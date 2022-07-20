Drake defends his latest album “Honestly, Nevermind”, much criticized since its release

The rapper, filmed at a party organized for the release of his new album, seems unaffected by these criticisms.

Drake surprisingly released his seventh studio album last Friday, Honestly, Nevermind. A disc with house, dance and electro sounds, which does not seem to be unanimous with its fans.

But according to a statement by the rapper on a video obtained by the specialized site Complex, he seems little affected by these criticisms.

“No problem if you haven’t understood anything yet. It doesn’t matter. That’s what we’re doing. We’ll wait until you’re up to speed. We’re already there. We’re already thinking about what’s next”, said the Canadian rapper during a party organized for the release of the disc.

14 tracks and a featuring

Honestly, Nevermindwhich succeeds Certified Lover Boyreleased in 2021, is composed of 14 tracks and a single featuring with rapper 21 Savage on Jimmy Cooks.

In the process, Drake also shared the clip of Falling Back in which he stages his own marriage with more than twenty suitors.

For this album, Drake tried to explore house, dance and electro sounds that contrast with his usual style, more rap and R’n’B. On social media, many netizens had compared Drake’s album to dressing room music.