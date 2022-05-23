Drake denies being banned from Canada’s Pusha T: ‘Go ahead’

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Drake’s OVO team member Chubbs has seemingly cleared things up regarding Pusha T’s claims that he is banned from Canada.

On Sunday, May 22, Drizzy’s longtime friend and associate shared a black-and-white film of the crew and several menacing security details on Instagram and posted a brief message cordially opening the borders of the North American country.

“We don’t ban N-ggaz, we welcome them with open arms,” ​​Chubbz wrote in the caption of the post stamped with a purple demon and cross emojis.

Drake also hopped into the post’s comments section and gave it a warm welcome, writing “go for it,” along with a laughing face emoji.

Chubbs’ post follows Pusha T’s recent interview on REVOLT’s Drink Champs podcast, during which he talked about his beef with Drake and suggested that the 6 God himself pulled the strings to revoke his move to Canada after leaving the It’s almost dry the lyricist’s diss track “The Story Of Adidon” in 2018.

“I’m banned from Canada,” Push said, to which NORE deduced that he may have gone “too far” on his diss song.

“I don’t care,” Pusha T replied. “There’s no ‘too far’! I don’t play like that, that’s why you don’t play with me… Leave me alone! Leave me alone because it’s not too far!

Pusha T says he’s banned from Canada 😬 pic.twitter.com/8czmc8JJph — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 7, 2022

Although Pusha T believes his dispute with Drake is the root of his problems moving to Canada, multiple conspiracies have been circulating since he made those claims during the interview, which aired earlier this month. -this.

The former Clipse rapper’s former manager, Steven Victor, explained that the border issues stemmed from a November 2018 gig in Toronto.

Despite the ongoing tension between the two MCs, Pusha T said he was done with the beef later in the conversation and even ignored the alleged subliminal jabs Drake fired at him. Jack Harlow’s Track “Churchill Downs” from his Come home, the kids miss you album during its recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“It sounds old to me,” Pusha T said. “Like, streams sound old. Brother, after what I’ve done, like talking about “the middleman”? It’s not scathing to me. I’m here to burn it all down.

Revisit Pusha T’s Drink Champ’s full interview with DJ EFN and NORE below.

