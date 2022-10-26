Drake discovers and validates a new doppelganger

To believe that the Fake Drake has competition. The first doppelganger of Drizzy will now have to deal with a man who also shares a certain resemblance with the interpreter of Hotline Bling. His nickname is already found: Subway Papi.

A look-alike who attracts the sympathy of Internet users

Originally spotted on a New York subway platform, Subway Papi quickly created a buzz, due to its resemblance to drake. New doppelgänger of the 6 God, the man in question already seems to be enjoying his new status, so he shared a video on TikTok showing him dancing. Qualified for “Drake in 20 years” Due to his baldness and his slight overweight, the look-alike in question has nevertheless attracted the sympathy of Internet users, and the comments evoking him are mostly good spirited: “It’s Drake who is 20 years from now, and who tells his stories, explaining how he dominated the game. »

Another fan of Champagne Papi bets on the fact that Subway Papi will soon be invited in a clip of the Canadian: “I’m crying laughing, it’s hilarious. Sure, Drake will invite him in one of his clips. »

To believe that this last hypothesis can be verified, Drake having shared a snapshot of his new look-alike on his social networks…