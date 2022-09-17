Drake Disses Youtuber, Anthony Fantano, In DMs

Drizzy Drake is famous for saying, “My mind is not in the grip of beef,” but Friday morning his brain was a tornado of calves and cows.

Who got under the skin of the Canadian rapper? Anthony Fantano – a Youtuber with over 2 million subscribers who posts content critical of artists’ work.

Apparently, Champagne Papi doesn’t like the way the content creator talked about his work, so he sent Fantano a few messages via Instagram.

“The Internet’s Busiest Music Nerd” happily shared the exchange on Twitter, but not before blurring out Drake’s message and captioning the post: “Drake snuck into my DMs. Drake, I love the message. Keep up the good work, mate.

Looks like he wanted a little clout by sharing the private messages Drake sent him with the world.

He had no idea the “Worst Behavior” rapper would share the actual posts, which turned out to be a roast from the popular YouTuber.

Drake wrote, “Your existence is a light 1” referring to the music critic’s critical descriptors. He then added, “And the 1 is because you’re alive…and because you kind of married a black girl.” Aubrey ended with, “I feel light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Fantano then shared a screenshot of a vegan recipe Drake sent him at 12:42 a.m. early one morning.

A bit random, right? But there is no way to substantiate this claim.

Fantano reveled in the attention. He continued to discuss things on Twitter – even calling Drizzy a beeyotch.

He tweeted: “This female dog shared the salty DM with over 100 million people” along with a picture of a “W”.

In a follow-up tweet, complete with hella cry face emojis, he wrote: “I got this man to leak his own DMs.”

Fantano also decided to poke fun at IG a bit by sharing a meme with the words of Drake’s post and his response, “I literally tell people my opinions on music.”

The Digital Critic seems to be enjoying his 15 minutes of fame, but our suggestion is to tread lightly – Drake could write a clever bar in a Fantano-degrading hit song the world would never forget.

I’m sure the YouTuber wouldn’t want random passers-by on the street shouting at him about the yet-to-be-created bashing bar.

It was quite surprising that Drake even had an ole boy DM but everyone has their limits, right?

Mr. Graham, we understand that you’re sick of people degrading your work, but it’s best to stay in “The Land of the Unbothered.”

Go back to your original state of mind and reserve the beef for barbecues.