Drake Disses Youtuber, Anthony Fantano, In DMs
Drizzy Drake is famous for saying, “My mind is not in the grip of beef,” but Friday morning his brain was a tornado of calves and cows.
Who got under the skin of the Canadian rapper? Anthony Fantano – a Youtuber with over 2 million subscribers who posts content critical of artists’ work.
Apparently, Champagne Papi doesn’t like the way the content creator talked about his work, so he sent Fantano a few messages via Instagram.
“The Internet’s Busiest Music Nerd” happily shared the exchange on Twitter, but not before blurring out Drake’s message and captioning the post: “Drake snuck into my DMs. Drake, I love the message. Keep up the good work, mate.
Looks like he wanted a little clout by sharing the private messages Drake sent him with the world.
He had no idea the “Worst Behavior” rapper would share the actual posts, which turned out to be a roast from the popular YouTuber.
Drake wrote, “Your existence is a light 1” referring to the music critic’s critical descriptors.
He then added, “And the 1 is because you’re alive…and because you kind of married a black girl.”
Aubrey ended with, “I feel light to decent 1 on your existence.”
Fantano then shared a screenshot of a vegan recipe Drake sent him at 12:42 a.m. early one morning.
A bit random, right? But there is no way to substantiate this claim.
Fantano reveled in the attention. He continued to discuss things on Twitter – even calling Drizzy a beeyotch.
He tweeted: “This female dog shared the salty DM with over 100 million people” along with a picture of a “W”.
In a follow-up tweet, complete with hella cry face emojis, he wrote: “I got this man to leak his own DMs.”
Fantano also decided to poke fun at IG a bit by sharing a meme with the words of Drake’s post and his response, “I literally tell people my opinions on music.”
The Digital Critic seems to be enjoying his 15 minutes of fame, but our suggestion is to tread lightly – Drake could write a clever bar in a Fantano-degrading hit song the world would never forget.
I’m sure the YouTuber wouldn’t want random passers-by on the street shouting at him about the yet-to-be-created bashing bar.
It was quite surprising that Drake even had an ole boy DM but everyone has their limits, right?
Mr. Graham, we understand that you’re sick of people degrading your work, but it’s best to stay in “The Land of the Unbothered.”
Go back to your original state of mind and reserve the beef for barbecues.
Le \u00ab The Internet's Busiest Music Nerd \u00bb a joyeusement partag\u00e9 l'\u00e9change sur Twitter, mais pas avant de brouiller le message de Drake et de sous-titrer le message : \u00ab Drake s'est gliss\u00e9 dans mes DM. Drake, j'adore le message. Continuez votre bon travail, mon pote.<\/p>\n\n
On dirait qu'il voulait un peu d'influence en partageant les messages priv\u00e9s que Drake lui a envoy\u00e9s avec le monde.<\/p>\n
Il n'avait aucune id\u00e9e que le rappeur \"Worst Behavior\" partagerait les messages r\u00e9els, qui se sont av\u00e9r\u00e9s \u00eatre un r\u00f4ti du populaire YouTuber.<\/p>\n
Drake a \u00e9crit: \"Votre existence est une lumi\u00e8re 1\" se r\u00e9f\u00e9rant aux descripteurs de critique du critique musical.<\/p>\n
Il a ensuite ajout\u00e9: \"Et le 1 est parce que vous \u00eates en vie \u2026 et parce que vous avez en quelque sorte \u00e9pous\u00e9 une fille noire.\"<\/p>\n
Aubrey a termin\u00e9 avec, \"Je me sens l\u00e9ger \u00e0 d\u00e9cent 1 sur votre existence\".<\/p>\n
<\/p>\n<\/div>\n
Fantano a ensuite partag\u00e9 une capture d'\u00e9cran d'une recette v\u00e9g\u00e9talienne que Drake lui a envoy\u00e9e \u00e0 00h42 t\u00f4t un matin.<\/p>\n\n
Un peu al\u00e9atoire, non ? Mais il n'y a aucun moyen d'\u00e9tayer cette affirmation.<\/p>\n
Fantano s'est d\u00e9lect\u00e9 de l'attention. Il a continu\u00e9 \u00e0 discuter de choses sur Twitter \u2013 qualifiant m\u00eame Drizzy de beeyotch.<\/p>\n<\/div>\n
Il a tweet\u00e9: \"Cette chienne a partag\u00e9 le DM sal\u00e9 avec plus de 100 millions de personnes\" avec une photo d'un \"W\".<\/p>\n
Dans un tweet de suivi, accompagn\u00e9 d'emojis hella cry face, il a \u00e9crit: \"J'ai fait divulguer \u00e0 cet homme ses propres DM\".<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n
<\/p>\n\n\n
<\/p>\n\n
<\/p>\n
Fantano a \u00e9galement d\u00e9cid\u00e9 de se moquer un peu d'IG en partageant un m\u00e8me avec les mots du message de Drake et sa r\u00e9ponse, \"Je dis litt\u00e9ralement aux gens mes opinions sur la musique.\"<\/p>\n
<\/p>\n\n
Le critique num\u00e9rique semble profiter de ses 15 minutes de gloire, mais notre suggestion est de marcher l\u00e9g\u00e8rement - Drake pourrait \u00e9crire une barre intelligente dans une chanson \u00e0 succ\u00e8s d\u00e9gradant Fantano que le monde n'oublierait jamais.<\/p>\n
Je suis s\u00fbr que le YouTuber ne voudrait pas que des passants au hasard dans la rue lui crient la barre de d\u00e9nigrement pas encore cr\u00e9\u00e9e.<\/p>\n
C'\u00e9tait assez surprenant que Drake ait m\u00eame DM ole boy mais tout le monde a ses limites, n'est-ce pas?<\/p>\n
M. Graham, nous comprenons que vous en avez marre que les gens d\u00e9gradent votre travail, mais il est pr\u00e9f\u00e9rable de rester dans \"The Land of the Unbothered\".<\/p>\n
Revenez \u00e0 votre \u00e9tat d'esprit d'origine et r\u00e9servez le b\u0153uf pour les barbecues.<\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>