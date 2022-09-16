Drake Doesn’t ‘See Eye-to-Eye’ With Music Critic + Four Artists Certified Lover Has Dined With

After posting their DMs, Duck recently revealed that he “didn’t agree” with music critic Anthony Fantano. The chart-topping rapper is no stranger to public feuds. Here is a list of four artists Drake has worked with in the past.

Popular music critic Anthony Fantano has Twitter reveal a direct message received from Duck.

The two may not agree when it comes to music, but the Toronto native apparently wanted to reach out to Fantano on a lighter note.

1. Meek Mill

The feud between the two rappers may date back to 2016 after the Certified lover disillusioned Meek Mill on his hit song “Back to Back”. The two crushed their beef five years later as Drake gave Meek his props.

2. Kanye West

The recurring beef between Drake and Kanye West began in 2018 when Ye went on a Twitter rant about an alleged sample permission request.

In 2021, the rappers called a truce with the help of comedian Dave Chapelle.

3. Pusha T

The feud between the “God’s Plan” rapper and Pusha-T in 2018 came as no surprise as Pusha was good friends with Kanye West.

The Bronx rapper exposed the God ‘6’ for having a secret child in his diss record ‘Story of Adidon’ which he performed at Yeezy’s you album listening party. A few months later, the beef between the two artists simmered.

4. XXXTentacion

In 2017, the late XXXTentatcion trolled Grandpa Champagne by getting his fans to sing “F*ck Drake” during a live performance.

They couldn’t squash the beef before the Florida rapper died.

When it comes to beef with Drake, the feud doesn’t last too long.

