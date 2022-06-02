Drake, Doja Cat and Ari Lennox monopolize the nominations

On Wednesday, June 1, BET revealed the nominations for the 2022 BET Awards. Doja Cat leads the pack with six nominations, while Drake and Ari Lennox have four nominations each. Close behind are Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, HER, Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems with three nominations each.

Doja is nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her for “Woman”, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More”, with SZA.

Doja Cat is also the only artist this year to be nominated in the R&B/pop and hip-hop categories.

Drake’s nominations include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for “Certified Lover Boy,” as well as Video Of The Year for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future. Ari Lennox is nominated for Video of the Year for “Pressure”, as well as Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

For Album of the Year, Doja will take on HER’s “Back of My Mind” and Kanye West’s “Donda,” all nominated in the same category at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Tyler, the Creator and Jazmine Sullivan also feature in this category with “Call Me If You Get Lost” and the deluxe version of “Heaux Tales”, respectively.

The 2022 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Taraji P. Henson is ready to host the awards.