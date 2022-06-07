Drake drinks Tequila shots with his fans at a bar

The scene is surreal: two young women have published a video on social networks presenting them in a local establishment, in the company of drake. Far from playing the superstars, the 6 God will have taken the time to put on a shot of Tequila with his admirers of the day.

Drake, an accessible artist

Passing through a Detroit bar, drake did not want to play on his superstar status, quite the contrary. Evidenced by this video already widely relayed on social networks, presenting him ordering a shot of Tequila 1942, alongside two fans having a hard time realizing the scene unfolding before their eyes. Accessible, the interpreter of 6 Man will even agree to be filmed by the Demoiselles, even though he will have a hard time answering after being asked if he was having a good time in Detroit…

It must be said that Champagne Papi seems to want to maintain a certain proximity with its fanbase. Not long ago, during a session in a virtual casino where he will have lost no less than twenty million dollars by betting, the artist will have had the generosity to offer the tidy sum of one million dollars to a faithful present on the live.

Sooo @Drake was legit just casually in the City taking shots with my sis 🥹🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/sIo9Rqm4WA — Miss New Booty (@SHYSNOE) June 3, 2022