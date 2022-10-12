Drake, epic birthday party for his son

This Tuesday, Drake celebrated the birthday of his son, Adonis.

Great dad! This Tuesday, on the occasion of the fifth birthday of his son, Adonis, Drake organized a colorful party for him under the theme of … superheroes. Balls, basketball, video games, car racing… The little boy, visibly happy, was spoiled for this special day. He even had the right to a visit from super-man who signed a few autographs for him. Also at the party: his mother, Sophie Brussaux.

“Happy fifth birthday to my twin,” the 35-year-old rapper soberly wrote in the caption of a series of photos, including one of him, smiling and camera in hand. For the occasion, his son wore a “Jurassic World” t-shirt and a red cape. Matched with their braids, the father-son duo enjoyed a lovely time with family and friends.

For her part, Sophie Brussaux also took to her Instagram account to celebrate her little boy’s birthday. “Happy birthday my lover…5 years already. I’m so proud of the beautiful human you’ve become. We did a good job, Drake.

Drake and Sophie Brussaux welcomed their first child together in May 2018. Subsequently, the Canadian had revealed the existence of his son in his album “Scorpion”, released a month later.