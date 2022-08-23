Entertainment

Drake flirts like a forceur in Saint-Tropez

James
Passing through the south of France, Drake seems to have had a good time. the 6 Gods even tried to flirt in Saint-Tropez, using the technique of “AirDrop”.

Drake flirting by AirDrop

The method is known, and often called clumsy, with good reason. Allowing the transfer of files, including photos, between iPhones via WiFi or Bluetooth, AirDrop technology will have seen its first use diverted, to sometimes initiate flirting attempts. Aware of the method, Drake in turn experienced the thing, passing through a restaurant in Saint-Tropez. Enjoying a period of rest after the launch on streaming platforms of his new album Honestly, Nevermind, Drizzy has as well “Airdropped” to a woman he will call ” perfect “ a photo of herselfin order to capture his attention.

To believe that the approach will not have been crowned with success, Drake then publishing on his networks the photo in question that he will have sent, with this comment: “I tried to send this woman a picture of herself via AirDrop, because she is perfect. »

The question that now arises is whether or not the artist will refer to this episode in a future title. And why not ?

