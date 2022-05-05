Drake follow and DM the wife of a man who spoke badly to him

A man tried to clash drake on Insta in a comment, the rapper took revenge by playing the insolent, going as far as follow and sent a private message to his wife.

Insolence in person

If you think you’re being cheeky, wait until you see Drake’s level. And if you were counting the troll, hold back, at the risk of see your wife receive a message from her.

Indeed, while NBA player Ja Morant for the Memphis Grizzlies has been heavily criticized these days, his father, Tee Morant, stood up for him, as any parent would. A position which was very controversial but which Drake understood perfectlydeclaring in the commentary of a post this Tuesday, May 3 in the evening “I know I’m going to be like that, even if my son is in a Rubik’s cube competition.”

While Drake has been accused for some time now, to use a ghost writer for writing his textsa hater has take the opportunity to troll him about itin response to his comment, surely not expecting to receive a response from Drizzy “your son probably plays with ghostwriters“. A remark that did not go unnoticed by Champagne Papi, who boldly replied “*I just followed your girlfriend because she’s probably unhappy and needs some excitement in her life“.*

And for proof, the troll himself has disclosed screenshots in his Instagram story, proving that Drake has joined the action to the word.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. I authorize Manage my choices

Since then, the woman in question has taken more than 20,000 subscribers to her account, even allowing her to start making paid ads… Business is business.