Drake generated as many streams in 2021 as all tracks released before 1980

The true king of streaming.

If we had told Americans one day that whoever would dominate their rap wouldn’t even be really American, they probably would never have believed it.. And yet, here we are: Drake, Canadian, has been torturing the US rap charts for over ten years now. If some believed at the beginning that the ex-actor would only be passing through the rap game, they were wrong. 6 albums later, with also many tapes and compilations, the rapper is more than ever installed at the top of the game.

This dominance can be seen in the numbers. If in the debates, when we talk about GOAT, we can still put other rappers in front of him in the discussion, in terms of sales, it will become difficult to compete. According to Billboard, Drake generated more streams in the United States in 2021 than any other pre-1980 classic of American culture. This tells you the current weight of the Canadian in the industry, even if obviously, the older generations are less likely to consume their music via Spotify than the young people, who stream Drake en masse around the world.

In 2021, Drake generated as many streams as ALL tracks released before 1980. A completely crazy statistic 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lQX1xwVGJS — French Rap US 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) April 16, 2022

It must be said thatwith “Certified Lover Boy”, Drake has done well again. Even if the criticisms around the project were numerous, with in particular a lack of ambition and a mastered recipe from which it struggles to come out, the album obviously dominated the rap year in the USA in terms of sales, helped by its false clash with Kanye West (they reconciled very quickly).