Drake gifted a $30,000 Birkin bag to a woman at his Los Angeles concert

Drake credit: Bang Showbiz

The rapper and singer was performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday when he suddenly appeared on stage carrying a pink Hermes Birkin bag. He then went straight to a woman in the front row and handed it to her, saying, “Drake ain’t no cheap guy.”

Jokes apart, the musician is well aware that this piece could endanger the physical integrity of the lucky lady as it is worth $30,000 and there are people willing to resort to force to get hold of such booty So he took action on the matter to protect his fan.

“Make sure she is escorted out by security,” he asked his team loudly, letting everyone else know that the woman would be well protected.

The Canadian rapper is not only known for his music but also for his fashion sense and love of luxury. In several interviews, she has mentioned that she has a collection of Hermès Birkin bags, which has generated a lot of interest and given rise to speculations that are more curious. why do you want them?

It is as much an investment as it is a thoughtful gift for your future wife. In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake revealed that he’d been collecting the iconic bags for years so that the woman I’m with could one day wear them. Hermès Birkin bags are known for their exclusivity, high price and investment potential, as their value often increases over time due to constant demand and limited production.

The idea of ​​a rapper collecting luxury items as an investment isn’t new, but what makes Drake’s collection unique is the romantic motive behind it. This revelation has earned him both praise for his romanticism and criticism for his pomposity, but it’s now clear that Drake knows to share his privileges, too.