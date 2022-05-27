Drake Gives $1,000,000 in Bitcoin During Casino Live Stream

Drake during the Stake.com casino livestream hosted on Twitch (Credits: Stake.com/Twitch)

Rapper and famous cryptocurrency fan Drake was feeling generous when he donated 35 Bitcoins during a live stream.

If you’re not aware of your crypto conversion rates, it’s $1 million, or £800,000.

Drake joined Stake.com’s live Twitch stream to give away Bitcoin to fans around the world.

The rapper streamed his evening at the casino online, sharing the action live on a number of games, culminating in an $18 million win on his lucky number 11 on the roulette table.

This was Drake’s first official live collaboration with the company.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the artist’s best night on the tables. In total, he lost $20 million.

At least he managed to make a number of fans smile.

relive @Duck‘s HUGE roulette win he landed during the live stream ðŸ¤’ Who wants to see another edition of Stake vs Drake? ðŸ™‹â€ â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/wppLrG4nZE — Stake.com (@Stake) May 27, 2022

Viewers were randomly selected to receive prizes worth up to $75,000 in Bitcoin (2.6 BTC), as Drake video called winners around the world, sharing the love with his fellow Canadians and as far afield as Argentina, India, Mexico, Brazil and Jordan. .

Drake recently launched a collaboration with Stake.com, the world’s largest cryptocurrency betting platform, which saw the rapper place a number of major sports bets on the site, including a recent victory of $2.6 million.

Stake.com has confirmed that Drake will be livestreaming and distributing the crypto again to fans on Twitch soon.

MORE: Drake was granted a restraining order against a woman who threatened to invade his home

MORE: Bitcoin falls to its lowest value since July 2021