Drake, Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo reach new heights

Three very different artists, three new exploits: Drake, Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo all reached new heights on the American charts at the start of the week!

Thanks to his new album Honestly, NevermindDrake first became the fifth artist in history to rank more than 10 records in the first position of the prestigious Billboard 200, and this, since the creation of this classification in 1956. The 11e The Canadian rapper’s number 1 record allowed him to join the select club made up of the Beatles (19 No. 1 albums), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11) and Barbra Streisand (11).

For his part, Harry Styles sees his international hit As It Was figure for a 11e consecutive week at number 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, which allows it to equal the previous record held by the song Stay of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber who had done the same at the beginning of last fall.

Finally, Olivia Rodrigo becomes the artist whose album has remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the longest time since the beginning of the century. With 52 weeks in the top 10, sour ahead of the album The Fame of Lady Gaga who had stayed there for 51 non-consecutive weeks.

Remember that the Billboard 200 chart lists the best-selling records on American soil each week. For its part, the Billboard Global 200 ranking identifies the most popular songs in the world, based on digital sales and online listening in more than 200 countries.