Drake has signed a new $400 million deal with Universal Music

Rapper, singer, actor, record holder : for the past ten years, Drake has been one of the most influential personalities in the world of music. An artist in his own right, he recently caused a sensation with his dedication Leo Messi and CR7 in the same verse. Always at the top of the charts, he can comfortably sit at the table of the greatest and negotiate in peace. And that’s what he did for his next record deal.

According to Variety, Champagne Papi would have signed a new contract with Universal Music Group which could bring him about $400 million.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. I authorize Manage my choices

A contract the size of LeBron

Drizzy had hinted in a sound regarding his new contract (Three-sixty upfront, it all comes full circle) which would have been signed in 2021 but the world’s largest music company has confirmed what was long overdue, but never announced:

Drake has entered into a multi-faceted deal with the company that encompasses recording, publishing, merchandise and visual media projects.

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. I authorize Manage my choices

Since 2014, Drake has sold over 37 million albums. He is also the first artist to exceed 50 billion streams on Spotify.

Drake boasts a well-functioning comprehensive catalog. He has the bargaining power to negotiate a share of the net profits with the best terms and a huge advance upfront.

Very good insights for him and his fans.