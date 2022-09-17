Drake hits back at YouTuber Anthony Fantano over fake DM story

Gone are the days when rappers only argued with each other. Thanks to social media and the rise of bloggers and YouTubers, some people have used these platforms to share their opinions on the world of rap today.

While some of these opinions are favorable to the artists, others come with criticisms of their music and everything related to it. And sadly, it looks like Drake has found himself in the crosshairs of YouTuber Anthony Fantano.

Everyone knows that Drake had a few feuds during his career. However, fans are beginning to believe that Anthony’s issues with the rapper aren’t limited to music, and are more personal. And in light of some dodgy DMs, the gloves are officially out for Drake. So, what about the conflict between Anthony Fantano and Drake? Here is what it is.

After Anthony Fantano shared alleged DMs between him and Drake, the rapper took to his Instagram story to share what he says are the real messages.

Another day, another feud in the music world! Hip-hop aficionados may be familiar with the name Anthony Fantano. Anthony, who runs YouTube channel The Needle Drop, is known for sharing his opinions on music from different genres.

Over the years, Anthony has been very critical of Drake’s music and personality. The music critic has repeatedly stated that Drake is still “in his feelings” and called him a “lesbian rapper”, among other things. And while everyone is entitled to their opinion, provoking someone is always the fastest way to escalate a conflict, and on September 16, 2022, Drake chose violence.

Drake took to his Instagram to post a single screenshot of the DMs he sent Anthony.

“Your existence is a slight 1,” Drake wrote in the DM, referring to the rating system Anthony uses in his reviews. “And the 1 is because you are alive. And because you kind of married a black girl. I sense a slight to decent 1 on your existence. »

Why so shady, you might wonder? It all started a day earlier, on Sept. 15, after Anthony took to YouTube to share alleged DMs Drake allegedly sent him (video below).

“Anthony! This is Drizzy,” the message began. “I know we don’t really agree on the music and you’re not the biggest fan of most of my albums (thanks for the kind words on ‘Take Care’ and ‘If You’re Reading This » tho). But it is what it is, you know. We can always hope that you will like the next one! »

The message continues: “But I don’t send you messages about your videos. Actually, I’m texting you because I found a great vegan cookie recipe I’d like you to try! “.

The rest of the posts continued by sharing a list of how to make vegan cookies. It’s very weird, but here we are.

Anthony Fantano was unfazed by Drake’s response and continued to troll the rapper

While most believe that Drake sharing the real DMs of his messages to Anthony will calm the YouTuber down, it seems Anthony has continued his troll mission. After realizing that Drake had posted the messages, Anthony mocked the rapper on Twitter, as well as his fans.

In a series of tweets, Anthony blamed Drake for allowing Anthony to trigger him enough to share his DMs. Additionally, he made a meme of DMs sent by Drake that went viral on Twitter.

Of course, Anthony also hurled other insults at the “Honestly, Nevermind” rapper via Instagram Live, accusing Drake of having ghostwriters and calling his DMs salty.

“He was in his feelings on Wednesday night, very late in the evening I was in that garage lifting some weights when I caught a DM request from Champagne Papi himself,” Anthony said on IG Live. “I saw the DM request and I looked at it and yeah, it was a bit of a dissent. It was a salty little DM, it was quite sad and unhappy. »

Interestingly, Anthony went on to praise Drake for his “bangers” in a tweet. However, we highly doubt Drizzy takes the compliment for what it is.

Understandably, social media users are split on the issue. While some find the exchange hilarious, others accuse Anthony of being a troll and Drake of responding to his antics.