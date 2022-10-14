Drake honored by FC Barcelona and Spotify

The Canadian is the first artist to exceed 50 billion streams on the platform.

While Eminem has just reached a new level on Spotify by entering (once again) the very select Billions Club of Spotify with his song “Godzilla” featuring Juice Wrld, Drake has just eclipsed the Detroiter with an even crazier record: he is the first artist to reach more than 50 billion streams on the platform! The numbers are so huge that it’s hard to realize. But Spotify, shirt sponsor of FC Barcelona has found a way to celebrate this record as it should and put Drake in the spotlight. Thus, this Sunday, Barça, which faces Real Madrid in the most followed Clásico on the football planet, will wear on the Santiago Bernabeu field a jersey tribute to Drake on which we will find the logo of his label, OVO..

The rapper himself posted an image of these special swimsuits.



An initiative totally validated by FC Barcelona, ​​a stakeholder in the operation, as Juli Guiu, Barça’s marketing vice-president, pointed out:

“For the first time in our history, we are replacing our main sponsor name on the front of our shirt with internationally acclaimed artist, Drake. This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to deliver experiences that help us to connect with our fans while reaching new audiences around the world.”

And that’s not all since during their warm-up, the Barcelona players will wear a flocked jersey with the name DRAKE and the number 50 on the back and the Spotify logo on the front.

A record celebrated with great fanfare!