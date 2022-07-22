Drake in PLS facing a wasp

Like many people around the world, drake would he be subject to apiphobia, that is, this ferocious fear of wasps and other stinging insects?

Drake in PLS

Passing through the south of France, in Saint-Tropez, drake was not only talked about for this tackle sent from a distance to Joe Budden. If he mocked any of the veteran bangers – pump it upreleased in 2003 and obviously still making the crowd dance from the very first notes – Champagne Papi also stood out for this surreal scene, filmed with a smartphone in hand.

In the video pastille relayed on social networks, we see the interpreter of Hotline Bling in PLS in front of a wasp. Surrounded by his close guard trying somehow to chase the insect, the singer was really not leading off. And inevitably, it was enough for the media and social networks to have a great time, mocking the attitude of the 6 God: “Seriously, he looks like Creed dodging jabs in a boxing ring. »

The parallel is well found, and the most amusing part of the story is undoubtedly the fact that his team struggles to save him a shot… And if we were there facing a future meme?