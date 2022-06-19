Drake invites Karim Benzema to his party, the fans ignite

Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and Champions League, top scorer in the Spanish league with 27 goals and top scorer in the C1 with 15 pawns. Who says better ? Nobody. Karim Benzema was voted player of the tournament in both competitions. Today, he can therefore rest serenely with the feeling of accomplishment. He should unsurprisingly receive the next Ballon d’Or, 24 years after a certain Zinedine Zidane, the last Frenchman to lift the prestigious trophy. Today on vacation in the United States, KB9 is enjoying life and he is right.

A few days ago, we saw him in a nightclub dancing on a Vegedream title in the beautiful city of Miami, but a few hours ago, he passed a course by spending the evening with one of the greatest artists of the world song, the Canadian Drake.

At the Release Party with Drake

We know it, Karim Benzema loves rap. Tupac is his favorite artist. A few years ago, he appeared in public with Booba and Rohff and recently, rapper Alonzo came to see him until the Champions League final. After the evening in a nightclub with certainly beautiful people, the player who would have had a short affair with Rihanna in the past took part in the show of the rapper Drake for his Release Party.

The two stars appeared together and made the buzz. At the moment, in their field, they are the two bosses of the game.

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the photo of the two world stars.

We read on Twitter:

Next season, Karim Benzema will of course try to keep his titles even if it looks difficult to repeat a hat-trick.

One thing is certain, he will have the World Cup in mind more than anyone else, which arrives in November. Ihe was not part of the party in 2018 and he wants to rectify the situation to win one of the titles which is missing from his immense career.

