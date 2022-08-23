Drake is the most Shazame artist in history

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the British service, acquired by Apple in 2017, delivered the Top 20 most searched artists of all time. In the first place, we find Drake, who recently poked fun at his dad’s tattoo. The star has generated over 350 million Shazams, including 17 million with her track “One Dance” alone. For now, the 35-year-old rapper has not reacted to this announcement. It must be said that breaking records is a habit for him. As recently as August 20, 2022, the Canadian became, thanks to “Staying Alive”, the only musician to have placed thirty different tracks in the top 5 of singles sales in the United States. The previous record, of 29 titles including the last “The Long And Winding Road” released in 1970, was then held by the Beatles.