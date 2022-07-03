Drake joins the Backstreet Boys for a surprise performance in Toronto

It’s the crossover we never knew we needed.

The Backstreet Boys introduced Drake as their temporary “sixth member” on Saturday night during their show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Fans went wild after Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson introduced the Canadian native as their surprise special guest, before the band performed a special rendition of their classic 90s hit “ I Want It That Way”.

Drake, 35, posted a 10-second clip to his Instagram that showed him singing the song’s signature line “Because I want it that way.”

“When she says she’s done with men of this generation and asks why I live alone…” he joked in the caption.

In the meantime, a longer video shared on the official Backstreet Boys Twitter featured Dorough, 48, leaving the 1999 track to sing a few lines from the chorus of Drake’s 2013 hit “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”

Naturally, their fans couldn’t help but express a surge of enthusiasm and support for the collaboration.

“Drake playing with the Backstreet Boys is what dreams are made of” wrote @JellyFroglegs, also posting its own images of the musical act transcending generations.

Drake joined the Backstreet Boys for a surprise performance in Toronto on Saturday night. Youtube

Some were appalled that they had missed their chance to attend the sextet in person, writing things like “Hang on, I should have gone home for this one 😭 the fomo is so real but it’s eeeppppiiccccc 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💥💥💥 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Others voiced observations that captured the rather surreal experience of watching this precise combination of musical superstars perform together.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the performance with a mixture of joy and FOMO. Youtube

“Never thought I’d see the street boys and Drake together,” one person tweeted, while another added, “This is the best and coolest thing I’ve ever seen of my life !!!”

The performance of six – a number that, as some have pointed out, echoes Drake frequently referring to Toronto as “The 6” in his songs – marked the evening’s closing act.

However, the Backstreet Boys will be touring the world for their DNA World Tour until November.