Drake joins the Backstreet Boys in concert and ignites everyone
MUSIC – Surprise! The Backstreet Boys were in concert in Toronto, Canada this Saturday, July 2, on the sidelines of their “DNA World Tour”. On stage, the band was joined by the biggest star to come out of town: Drake. Together they sang I Want It That Way, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.
When performing this hit released in 1999, the boysband asked to welcome its sixth member. Following this, the rapper landed on stage under the howls of joy of the public for this unexpected collaboration.
The Canadian took the opportunity to edit the music in his own way. Included part of the song Hold On, We’re Going Homewhich can be found in his album Nothing Was the Same released in 2013.
A performance that did not leave anyone indifferent.
Drake who joins the Backstreet Boys on stage to do I want it that way it’s my improbable dreams that come to life, soon the glass elevators that go from 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds to move around Paris
— baby hell 🏁 (@babyhell_l) July 3, 2022
“I’m at the Backstreet Boys concert and Drake showing up to sing I Want It That Way with them is 100% sure the greatest collaboration ever”
“Drake playing with the Backstreet Boys is what dreams are made of”
Drake is having a blast this summer after his title of MVP of his own league, he makes a small appearance at the Backstreet Boys concert. https://t.co/VUC653qkci
— Mike Laviolle Raptors (@Mike_LaviolRaps) July 3, 2022
A very special song for Drake
Although the universe of the Backstreet Boys and that of Drake are completely different, this title has a great importance for the native of Toronto. “When I was 13, I had a Bar Mitzvah. And at my Bar Mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl that I was in love with walked up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing and she asked me if I wanted to dance with it. her,” Drake said during the concert.
The one who was elected artist of the decade by the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021 then explained that it was the first time in his life that he felt recognized and that he had “a chance to be cool”.
See also on The HuffPost: At Fnac Live Paris, Alpha Wann’s concert interrupted for security reasons