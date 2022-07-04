Drake joins the Backstreet Boys in concert and ignites everyone

MUSIC – Surprise! The Backstreet Boys were in concert in Toronto, Canada this Saturday, July 2, on the sidelines of their “DNA World Tour”. On stage, the band was joined by the biggest star to come out of town: Drake. Together they sang I Want It That Way, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.

When performing this hit released in 1999, the boysband asked to welcome its sixth member. Following this, the rapper landed on stage under the howls of joy of the public for this unexpected collaboration.

The Canadian took the opportunity to edit the music in his own way. Included part of the song Hold On, We’re Going Homewhich can be found in his album Nothing Was the Same released in 2013.

A performance that did not leave anyone indifferent.