Drake Jokes About His Dad’s Face Tattoo: Photo

Duck always thinks of his father’s tattoo, Dennis Grahamgot the rapper’s face in 2017.

The “God’s Plan” crooner, 35, poked fun at the design on Monday, August 8, sharing a photo of the ink via Instagram. “@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do this to me us family,” Drake captioned the post, identifying his 67-year-old father.

The ink, which was placed on Graham’s shoulder, depicts a serious Drake with a low-cut haircut.

In the comments section, Graham revealed that he tried to get the tattoo fixed. “Hahaha I got 16 people trying to fix this they hurt me,” he wrote. The Tennessee native added, “I love you and miss you.”

Drake’s hilarious confession also prompted a response from 2 chains and actor Drusky. “NA MAN,” Druski wrote. The “No Lie” rapper, 44, simply commented on several laughing emojis.

Drake, for his part, has multiple tattoos — 35 to be exact. Included in his collection are two singer portraits Sade on his chest, as well as a tribute to the late artist Aaliyah on his back. Elsewhere on his back, Drake has ink from his deceased uncle and grandmother, as well as a portrait of his mother. Sandy Graham. Also, Drake has a tattoo of lil wayne on his arm.

Drake reunited with Wayne, 39, as well as Nicki Minaj at OVO Fest on Saturday August 6th. Together, the trio, who were part of Young Money in the early 2000s, performed many of their big hits, including “The Motto,” “Up All Night,” and “Moment 4 Life.” ”

“Can I show you my love,” Drake captioned a carousel of images from the momentous night, quoting his song “Yebba’s Heartbreak” from his album Certified lover. In the slideshow, Drake included photos of Wayne on stage and a photo showing Drake hugging birdmanthe founder of Cash Money Records.

Wayne is credited with helping relaunch Drake’s rap career, signing him to Young Money Entertainment in 2009. At the time, the label was an extension of Birdman’s Cash Money Records.

