Entertainment

Drake, Kim K, Offset and More Celebs Attend Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Party

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Beyonce celebrated his 41st birthday on September 4 last. Since the big day fell on Labor Day weekend, the mother-of-three chose to push her party to the following weekend. The celebration took place on Saturday September 10 in a mansion Bel-Air with many celebrities.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian also stepped out for the big event

As noted TMZ, the paparazzi did not take photos of the young woman on her birthday. On the other hand, they took a picture of her husband JAY Z who wore a red suit and a pair of sunglasses.

The celebrities seen at this evening were among others: drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancee Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp (the star of The Idol), Offset, the Migos (who were inspired by michael jackson for their evening wear) and Vanessa Bryant.

In addition, several clan members Kardashian Jenner were also present at the party. Kim has been photographed more than once. Dressed in a red and black striped jumpsuit, her long platinum blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders and looked great in oversized sunglasses.

Also, the family matriarch Chris joined his daughter for the evening followed by Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

What to see today on tv: Saturday, September 10

5 mins ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Apparently Shut Down Split Speculation

16 mins ago

Selena Gomez and Rema present the video for ‘Calm Down’

27 mins ago

Transfers – PSG: Messi back in Barcelona? It’s possible !

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button