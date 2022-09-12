Drake, Kim K, Offset and More Celebs Attend Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Party

Beyonce celebrated his 41st birthday on September 4 last. Since the big day fell on Labor Day weekend, the mother-of-three chose to push her party to the following weekend. The celebration took place on Saturday September 10 in a mansion Bel-Air with many celebrities.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian also stepped out for the big event

As noted TMZ, the paparazzi did not take photos of the young woman on her birthday. On the other hand, they took a picture of her husband JAY Z who wore a red suit and a pair of sunglasses.

The celebrities seen at this evening were among others: drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancee Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp (the star of The Idol), Offset, the Migos (who were inspired by michael jackson for their evening wear) and Vanessa Bryant.

In addition, several clan members Kardashian Jenner were also present at the party. Kim has been photographed more than once. Dressed in a red and black striped jumpsuit, her long platinum blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders and looked great in oversized sunglasses.

Also, the family matriarch Chris joined his daughter for the evening followed by Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson.