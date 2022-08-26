Drake launches a curly and slicked back hairstyle: photo

Change it! Duck debuted a new hairstyle and her fans have no idea how to feel.

The rapper, 35, showed off the look via Instagram on Thursday, August 25, sharing a carousel of photos that showed him gambling in a casino. In the pictures, the hitmaker is seen rocking a curly and slicked back. He completed the look with an unbuttoned black shirt and a diamond necklace. “Give this guy a name,” he captioned the social media post, promoting hilarious comments from his followers.

“[You] look like an italian godfather,” one of his followers wrote in the comments section. A second fan commented: “Lunch lady meets Pablo Escobar but make it hot.” A third wrote: “The album you make with that hair gone crazy.”

Drake’s new style quickly became a trending topic with fans taking the conversation to Twitter.

“Drake is having so much fun with his hair, I love it,” a fan tweeted. Another one said: “Why does Drake’s hair look like he’s put on way too much cologne now?” A different tweet read: “Aubrey Drake’s hair journey is fun. I want him to buy packages.

Along with showing off his curly mane, Drake shared a video of how the style came to be via a video of the “God’s Plan” artist sitting in a stylist’s chair, having his hair washed. “You know what it is…a luxury lifestyle,” the Canadian native said as the cameraman pans across the phone to show a range of products from Creme of Nature – a brand specializing in hair natural.

It wouldn’t be Drake’s first time experimenting with his crown. The musician rocked a variety of different haircuts, including the iconic heart-shaped style he debuted ahead of his album release Certified lover in September 2021. Most recently, the Grammy winner showed off a braided hairstyle.

In March, Drake revealed the new style in a series of Instagram selfies. The “Hotline Bling” crooner posed in a mirror, showing off her perfectly groomed cornrows.

Drake’s latest look comes after the ‘Champagne Poetry’ artist showed off a new face tattoo in honor of his mother, Sandra Graham. On August 11, he shared an image carousel captioned “Sandra Gale.”

The first photo in the slideshow is an enlarged image of Drake’s cheek with the initials “SG” inked just below the musician’s eye. The design was done by a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, nal. The artist posted a video of him working on Drake’s face via Instagram. “Le boi,” he captioned the post, tagging the hip-hop star. In the clip, Drake is seen lounging around with his eyes closed while Nal creates the ink.