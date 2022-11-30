Drake launches an Air Force 1 dedicated to his mother

Multiplying collaborations with the Swoosh brand, drake has just presented an Air Force 1 soberly baptized “ Certified Lover Boy »dedicated to his mother.

Drake dedicates a sneaker to his mother

In turn, the Grandpa Champagne proclaims its love for the Air Force 1. Taking advantage of a recognizable silhouette at first glance, the shoe designed by Nike in 1982 inherits this time a version “Certified Lover Boy”, which Drake dedicated to his mother, Sandi Graham. Logically expected for December 2, the sneaker in question, highlighted by the Canadian artist on his Instagram account alongside the children’s book “Love you Forever” by Robert Munsch, was the subject of a short commentary: “Love You Forever AF1, dedicated to my amazing mother and our favorite book. »

In the process, the interpreter of 0 to 100 / The Catch Up will have completed his message with these few words, again intended for his mother: “ For my mother, I never lose sight of your constant care and attention. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was that simple. Aubrey. »

It must be said that this AF1 signed Drake will have been mentioned for a long time, from the summer of 2021. More than a year after its leak on the networks, the shoe would therefore be on time for the end of the year celebrations. Nothing certain, but hope is allowed.