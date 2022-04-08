Drake launches his NBA card collection and hits the jackpot, a $1 million card [VIDÉO]

drake is not only a successful artist but also a true businessman. He is known in particular for his luxury tastes and his passions which are, to say the least, original. Today the artist launches into a collection of basketball cards.

In fact, it was only recently that drake embarks on this new passion. And the rapper hits the jackpot. In particular, he realizes the dream of many NBA card collectors. Indeed, he offers himself six times the famous card of the famous Michael Jordan.

READ ALSO: Eric Zemmour: Booba validates his remarks on the indoctrination of children in school

It is on his social networks that the artist reveals a video in the company Ken Goldin who is a famous collector. And the least we can say is that luck smiles on the rapper. Indeed, his investment is very quickly repaid. Indeed, drake comes across a lot of rare cards. He holds a card Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer. It is estimated at no less than $200,000 and can be sold at $700,000 if it is new.

In total, the rapper title no less than six credit cards Michael Jordan which represents the sum ofone million dollars. However, the card hunt continues. Indeed, the rare card of this year is the Triple Logman as well as that of LeBron James. What many collectors dream of. The rapper is talking a lot about him and his passions. In fact, last week drake spend no less than $200,000 for some panini cards. At the start of the year, the rapper also decided to sell three of his houses for the sum of $22 million. It remains to be seen what Drake’s new passion will be in the weeks or months to come. Case to follow