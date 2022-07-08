Drake lookalike banned from Instagram?

After months of taking advantage of her resemblance to the singer, it’s the end of the party for Izzy

This Saturday, July 2, the Drake lookalike was banned from Instagram. Fake Drake, who goes by the name Izzy, caught fans’ attention on social media in November 2021 when he revealed he was being paid $5,000 for event visits.

“People tell me, ‘You want to come to my event because I can’t afford Drake — he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000.’ $5,000 just to come. They pay my Airbnb, they pay theft, they plug everything in.”

Last May, twin Drizzy raised his fees to $10,000 for club appearances. However, he might have gone too far with his Drake impersonation.

Last month, a video of the fake Drake being kicked out of a Houston club surfaced. However, he claimed the video was staged and a promo for the real Drake. Apparently, the clip was to help promote the Canadian’s new album, “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Recently, the fake Drake also announced that he has signed with Celebrity Boxing and challenged the real Drake to a boxing event, which will take place on August 27th. Drake’s impostor has agreed to stop impersonating the rapper, should he lose the fight.

The defeat already seems to be recorded for the rapper’s look-alike. Internet users were delighted to learn that he was banned from Instagram and had a great time on the web to let it be known. We can’t wait to see how Izzy will recover!