Drake lookalike banned from Instagram

He has been talking about him for months: a man who looks like two drops of water to drake decided to make a fortune as the musician’s look-alike. An initiative that apparently did not please instagram.

so far, “Fake Drake“ who calls himself IzzyyDrake on Instagram, was doing quite well: validated by Drizzy in person, he said thathe was making a lot of money and that he even had a single and a tour on the way. He then explained that his very lucrative business was based on nightclub managers calling him saying: “Because I can’t afford Drake, he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you 5,000 just to show you around. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight. They take care of everything.”

Izzy is gone

A small flaw in the system in which FakeDrake completely swallowed up, taking full advantage of the genetic miracle that gave him the same genes as his multi-millionaire Canadian look-alike, going as far as challenge Drake to a boxing match for 1 million – in exchange for the promise to give up his doppelganger activities. But things have recently become complicated for him: the Instagram account of the one some call “Izzy Drake” has been deleted.

To view this Instagram content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

Manage my choices





I authorize



To view this Instagram content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

Manage my choices





I authorize



The lookalike’s career, however, is in danger of being cut short, given that he has lost his main account. The one who had started his business rather by chance (he was often arrested in the street for his resemblance to the rapper) may have made the rounds of what he could do in this register; or will he manage to circumvent this new obstacle.

Either way, we’ll keep you posted.