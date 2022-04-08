Drake loses $100,000 betting

sports betting enthusiast, drake does not skimp on the means when it comes to betting on his favorite teams. A few hours ago, the Canadian rapper lost a large sum by betting on the Final Four of the March Madness.

The 6 God had bet on a qualification of Duke in the final of the March Madness

A few weeks ago, Drake bet and lost $275,000 betting on a Jorge Masvidal win over Colby Covington. Shortly after, the rapper donated $1 million to LeBron James’ school after cashing a big check through gambling. Last weekend also saw the March Madness Final Four unfold. On the occasion of this highly publicized event in the land of Uncle Sam, the Toronto rapper has taken on a new bet.

As he showed on InstagramDrake bet $100,000 on Duke’s win over North Carolinaa in the semi-finals of the competition. Bad luck for the 6 God, it’s finally North Carolina won 81-77. A big loss for Drake, while this meeting was also the last game coached by legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, also known as coach K.