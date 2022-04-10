Drake Love Prize (Maiden): Doctor Ari takes care of his statistics

Races /

Saint Cloud, Friday

Fifth in debut on the sands of Chantilly, February 15, in the Prix de la Grande Comelles (Inédits), Doctor Ari (No Nay Never) concluded well after being overtaken at the start of the course. Going from 1,900m to 2,400m on Friday, the representative of Hubert Guy waited at the rear of a race led by Chakoviev (Shalaa) and martial arts (Expected). Plunging into the middle of the track at the end of the final bend, he still had several lengths to cover on the leading foals. But once he was grabbed by Cristian Demuro, the resident of Fabrice Chappet quickly caught up. On passing the goal, he manages to put a nose in front of that ofAntelope Canyon (Kitten’s Joy), who has long deluded for victory. At three quarters length, Fasol (Galileo) ranks third for reappearance.

It will evolve over the course of the races. Back to the scales, the winning coach, Fabrice Chappet, said: “Doctor Ari was certainly helped by the increased distance. The state of the ground did not bother the colt either. He is well born and physically pleasant. We must not forget either that this is only his second outing. We will now go up the ladder. It can make a good horse over distance. It is certainly a colt that will evolve. »

The grandson of an Italian champion. Bred by Virginia Gallica Syndicate, Doctor Ari has gone up for sale twice. A foal, he was presented by Grenane House Stud at the Goffs sale in November, where he was bought for €52,000 by Emrath Bloodstock. For his second time in the ring, in book 2 of Tattersalls, Rossenarra Stud bought him for 45,000 Gns. He is a son of the stallion of Coolmore No Nay Never (Scat Daddy), and Virginia Gallica (Galileo), placed by Maiden over 2,000m, at 3 years old, in England. Besides, Doctor Ari, she gave weirdgirl (Henrythenavigator), winner of a race in Italy. The broodmare is a 2 year old Caravaggio (Scat Daddy).

The second mother, Papering (Shaadi), was elected champion mare of age in Italy in 1997. She won the Premio Lydia Tesio (Gr2), the Premio Federico Tesio (Gr3), and also finished second in the Yorkshire Oaks and the Prix Vermilion (Grs1). At stud, she gave Donn Halling (Halling (USA)), winner of the Italian St Leger (Gr3), and also Case (Octagonal), winner of the Platinum Stakes (L, 1,600m), third in the Matron Stakes (Gr2) and the Blandford Stakes (Gr3, 2,000m) in Ireland.

johannesburg

Scat Daddy

Love-Style

No Nay Never

Elusive Quality

Cat’s Eye Witness

comical cat

DOCTORARI (M3)

Sadler’s Wells

Galileo

UrbanSea

Virginia Gallica

Shaadi

Papering

wrapping







THE TIMERS

PART TIMES

Start at 1,000m: 1’48”30

From 1,000m to 600m: 30”23

From 600m to 400m: 12”32

From 400m to 200m: 12”25

From 200m to finish: 12”95

Total time: 2’56”05