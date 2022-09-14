Drake Milligan: 5 things to know about the country singer who stood out on “AGT”

Drake Milligan is one of 11 acts seeking to become the next America’s Got Talent champion. The season 17 finale will air on September 14 and Drake is one of the favorites. He performed his ultimate crowd pleaser “Sounds Like Something Id Do” on the first night of the finale.

Drake is no stranger to performing. It’s been happening for years now. So who is Drake Milligan? The 24-year-old is a talented country singer based in Nashville and has dabbled in acting. HollywoodLife put together 5 key things to know about Drake.

1. Drake is a AGT Season 17 finalist.

Drake auditioned on the June 7 episode. His performance has over 6 million views on YouTube. He came back for qualifying and quickly qualified for the final. He received a standing ovation from the judges. “It is you who must be beaten! » Heidi Klum said.

2. Drake played Elvis Presley on a CMT show.

Drake starred as the King of Rock and Roll in the 2017 CMT TV series Sun Records. This marked Drake’s acting debut. He moved to Nashville for the series during his senior year of high school.

3. Drake is from Texas.

Drake was born and raised in Texas. However, he moved permanently to Nashville when he was 19 years old. “The reason I came to Nashville is because all my heroes are here. All the guys who wrote and performed on my favorite songs are still great. They wake up every day and want to write the best song possible. I wanted to learn something from each writing. Writing with these songwriters has been a rite of passage for me,” he said on his official website.

4. Drake released a first EP.

Drake released his self-titled EP in 2021. He also released the single “Cowgirl for Christmas” in October 2021. He is currently touring to promote his music and recently performed at Stagecoach. His first album, Dallas/Fort Worthreleases September 15, 2022.

5. Drake auditioned for american idol.

He auditioned for american idol in 2018 but left the competition. “After my audition, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for this platform yet and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first! he revealed on Instagram. “It was a very difficult decision, and it in no way reflects my experience during the audition process… Everyone on the show was so nice and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it!” I wish good luck to all the talents participating in the show. I’ll be tuning in all season and hope you all do the same.