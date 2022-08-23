Drake named most searched artist on Shazam

Since its creation in 2002, Shazam allows music lovers around the world to quickly identify a song. At the top of the list of most searched artists on the application since its launch sits Canadian rapper Drake with more than 350 million searches.

Veronique Larocque

The Press

To highlight its 20e anniversary, Shazam lifts the veil on a wealth of data collected over the course of some 70 billion searches carried out by users of the application.

Most searched song? Dance Monkeyby Tones And I, found by the app 41 million times.

We also learn that Butter, by BTS, is the track that has reached the million searches the fastest. In just nine days, this staggering number of users had requested Shazam what was the title and artist behind this K-pop track.

The coin that garnered the fastest 10 million searches on the application acquired by Apple in 2017, however, is Shape of You, by Ed Sheeran. A record set in 87 days.

Nostalgics might wonder what was the first song the app searched for. The answer : Jeepsterby T. Rex, April 19, 2002.