Drake: NAV explains why he removed it from his album!

Is there water in the gas between Drake and the Canadian NAV? The latter did not mention the interpreter of God’s Plan in his album “Demons Protected by angels”. MCE TV therefore reveals the reason for such a decision!

NAV explains

NAV is a very complete Canadian artist. He is a singer, producer, but also a rapper. His real name Navraj Singh Goraya, he knows the tricks of the trade very well. He was therefore signed to XO and Republic Records.

And in 2019, his album Bad Habits reached number 1 on the Billboard 200. One thing is certain, his collaboration with great artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Don Tolliver, Future and Gunna gave him confidence.

He even worked with Drake. This allowed him to have an easier time in the music industry. Yes, but there is a catch! Artist NAV comes from unveil his album “Demons Protected by angels”.

An album on which he has also collaborated with the artists mentioned above. But Drake is not there. Quite strange because he still spent time on this project…

So the question arises, why doesn’t it appear on the cover? The answer is simple, the rapper NAV decided not to put his featuring with him in the album.

So he said in an interview with the Full Send Podcast. He admits to having very good ties with the rapper: “Drake is an amazing guy and we hang out all the time in Toronto. But the piece nwas not up to his expectations.

NAV Left a Drake Track Off His New Album 😳 pic.twitter.com/PVyM2RFyrF — Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast) September 9, 2022

Drake stands up for Young Thug

NAV therefore confided that he preferred to put this piece asideé so that his album is perfect : “ We did a piece. I think we could have done a better track and the timing wasn’t right, it didn’t come out. […] »

“He’s such a huge artist that I didn’t want to put the track on the album and trump everything else.” So that’s a wise decision. Because NAV fans are waiting for it around the corner.

Maybe there will be a future collab between the two artists, which will be much better! Case to follow on MCE TV.

Drake has been making a lot of noise lately. And for good reason ! He supports Young Thug who has been accused of leading the YSL gang in the United States. As a reminder, the artist should remain in prison until January 2023 because he is suspected of having possessed a weapon to kill.

He therefore requested his release on several occasions. In vain ! He didn’t get a positive response. Drake therefore supports him on Instagram. Recently, he posted the following message: “Release Young Thug. »

So the question arises, will this help the prisoner regain his freedom? Nothing guarantees it for the moment… It is therefore a matter to follow on MCE TV!