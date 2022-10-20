Drake, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby and more are among the top 10 most listened to rappers of 2022

Hip-hop is one of the most dominant musical genres, and many rappers continue to score substantial amounts of streams every day. Here are the top 10 rappers with the most streams in 2022 so far.

Of Duck at Eminem, rappers have been in shock for years and continue to rise. Here are the top 10 most streamed artists of 2022 so far:

1. Drake (6.7 billion)

Drake tops the list after quitting Honestly, too bad, and all of his albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Drake is one of two artists to have five billion streams this year, and broke Billboard also records the most top 20 hits Hot 100.

2. NBA YoungBoy ($5.7 billion)

NBA YoungBoywho recently released his album The Last Slimeto, takes second place on the list and joins Drake as one of the only artists to have five billion streams this year.

3. Juice WRLD ($3.7 billion)

Juice WRLD, the late Chicago rapper, sits at number three on the list even two years after his death. His dedicated fan base is still steaming his music.

4. Kanye West ($3.5 billion)

Kanye is fourth on the list and his recent album A wound comes after a lot of hype ahead of its release.

5. Future (3.4 billion)

Coming is fifth on the list. However, the Atlanta rapper hasn’t released an album this year, but continues to release new music ahead of the release of his next album.

6. Lil Durk (3 trillion)

Lil Durk’s last album, 7220, and his Signed in the streets the playoffs keep him afloat in the top 10.

seven. Eminem (2.9 billion)

Eminem also made the top 10 list. The Detroit rap veteran is still one of the best-selling artists of the 21st century. his album Curtain Callbacks 2 will only help its numbers increase.

8. Kendrick Lamar (2.66 billion)

Kendrick Lamar made eighth on the list after dropping his album Mr. Morale and the big step by step in June after a five-year hiatus.

9. Little baby (2.64 billion)

Little baby arrives ninth and releases his album It is only me earlier this month to further help its streams for the year.

10. After Malone (2.61 billion)

Post Malone is tenth on the list. Rapper “White Iverson” released his album Twelve karat toothache earlier this year, but plans to increase streams with his upcoming tour with Roddy Ricch.

rap superstar Duck broke many records in his career for sales, but achieved a rare milestone.

Drake shared an Instagram post that noted his recent accomplishments.

“Drake is the first artist in history to earn 100 of the top 20 hits on Billboard and surpassed The Beatles for most of the top 5 hits in Billboard Hot 100 history with 30.”

Since Drake’s first album thank me later was released in 2010, his seven albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 graphics, with his latest being Honestly, it doesn’t matter.