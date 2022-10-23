Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West celebrate his birthday and he receives many certifications as a gift

The milestone of quarantine has gone really well for Weezy.

40 years, for those who have already passed this age, it’s a real milestone. A moment that can be painful. Lil Wayne just got them since he was born on September 27th. Except that he is still 25 years old and above all that he was super spoiled for his birthday since his closest friends like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West celebrated his birthday, which many other artists gave them. followed suit (Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Cam’ron, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, NBA YoungBoy, DJ Khaled, Janet Jackson…) and that, icing on the cake, it is also the date chosen by the RIAA to award him numerous certifications. No, really, Lil Wayne must have had a good day…

The greatest rapper to ever walk the earth signed me like 15 years ago.

Shit wild 💯

🎈 @LilTunechi 🎈

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

TO MY FRIEND, MY BOSS, MY PARTNER, MY IDOL, MY INSPIRATION. MY EVERYTHING🎂 🎉🎉😂🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🫶🏽💋❣️🎉 #YoungMULAbabayyyy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 27, 2022

Tunechi celebrated its 40th anniversary this weekend with a big party at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles with high-profile guests including YG and Mack Maine, Keith Sweat and Skip Bayless. But this evening was also accompanied by 22 new certifications! And only platinum please! These new awards span Weezy’s entire career and include some of his biggest hits like “6 Foot 7 Foot” and “Love Me” featuring Drake and Future, which are now 7x platinum. “How To Love” and “A Milli”, are certified 6x platinum while “Right Above It” with Drake and “Drop The World” with Eminem are now 5x platinum. Finally, “She Will” with Drake and “Mirror” with Bruno Mars are 4x platinum.

Three of Weezy’s albums have also earned new certifications. “I Am Not a Human Being” achieved double platinum status, and “Tha Carter V” and “Tha Carter III” are certified double platinum and 8x platinum respectively!

A great way to celebrate your birthday!