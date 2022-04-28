Drake No Longer Involved in Chris Brown Song “No Guidance” Copyright Lawsuit

In October 2021, a copyright infringement lawsuit regarding the song “No Guidance” was brought against Chris Brown and Drake, collaborators on the title. The songwriters Braindon Cooper and Timothy Valentinewhich had launched the lawsuits against the two hitmakers claim that the song is inspired by their title of 2016 “I Love Your Dress“. According to the latest information in connection with the case, the Canadian rapper would be withdrawn from the trial.

Drake is no longer involved in the copyright infringement lawsuit

While last Tuesday they voluntarily took the initiative to drop Drake’s name from their lawsuit.Cooper and Valentine will continue their action against Chris Brown and Sony Music Entertainment. Concretely, there are no clues as to what could have motivated them to withdraw it. It’s unclear if this is the result of an out-of-court settlement or a lack of evidence against the Toronto rapper.

As a reminder, “No Guidance“, fruit of the collaboration of Drizzy and Breezy, was released on June 8, 2019 and quickly rose to number five on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was even included in Brown’s album, Indigo. When the lawsuits were filed, in their defence, both artists argued that they had never heard “I Love Your Dress“, which they even referred to as”obscure“.

For their part, Cooper and Valentine did not fail to counter-attack. They pointed out that being more famous than another artist does not protect you from copyright.

“This argument — which is essentially to say that defendants are somehow immune to copyright infringement claims brought by people who aren’t as famous as they are — is both selfish and unapologetic. no legal basis”, declared the two protagonists in February. “There is no doubt that regardless of celebrity and status, defendants can and should be held accountable for their breaches.”

FYI, Chris Brown has issued a motion for the case to be dismissed. Which motion was rejected by the judge in charge. So, given that Drake is now spared, Brown and Sony Music Entertainment will go on trial.

We invite you to listen to the song below “No Guidance” by Chris Brown, in collaboration Drake.