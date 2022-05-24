Drake now throws Alley Oop passes from his mansion balcony

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Toronto, California – Drake has come a long way since hitting an airball at the Kentucky Wildcats Big Blue Madness open practice event in 2014. Over the past year or so, the Toronto megastar has done a lot of work to improve his game, and he’s gotten better to a point where he’s just trying new things now.

On Monday (May 23), Drake played a few games at his Toronto mansion where he showed off a smooth jumper and better than average dribbling with his friends who got him excited. At one point, Drizzy went to the balcony inside the gym and decided to do some trick passes to one of his boys.

In the clip shared on social media, the 6 God turned his back to the court and asked his friend to start running as he tossed the basketball behind him. Drake’s boy caught the ball in the air and went for a two-handed slam. The second clip shows the Certified Lover Boy facing the basket now and throwing the ball, which his buddy caught and slammed again.

Drake’s game is much better than it was before the pandemic affected lives around the world. Various clips of him training and playing games in his Sanctuary Basketball League show the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper performing and earning rings with his NTIG team.

Drake’s son Adonis is already channeling LeBron James on the basketball court

May 19, 2022

The game of basketball lives on not only with Drake but also with his son Adonis. Last week, Drizzy posted clips of his son working out drills with a trainer and mimicking signature LeBron James mannerisms, like slapping his chest and tugging on his jersey.

