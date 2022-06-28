Drake number 1 in sales with “Honestly, Nevermind”

Throughout his career, Drake has never stopped making number one debuts with his albums, and his latest, ”Honestly, Nevermind”is no exception.

210,000 copies sold for the first week

Last weekend, it was expected that Champagne Papi would be at the top of the Billboard 200 ranking, and this weekend, we saw it happen before our eyes. A tweet from @chartdata revealed that in its first week of release, the project sold out to the equivalent of 210,000 album units.

These figures are slightly below the predictions which announced that it would reach 230,000 units. Even if this standard has not been reached, the welcome given to ”Honestly, Nevermind” is already huge. Data that is at odds with the criticism and backlash Drake has faced since the release.

On the other hand, these are statistics that are well below the standard to which the native of Toronto has accustomed us. We remember that ”Certified Lover Boy” of 2021 had sold at 613,000 copies. Although some have criticized the 35-year-old artist, he seems to have the feeling that the rest of the world will follow his wave in the future.

“It’s all good if you haven’t figured it out yet. This is what we do. We are waiting for you to catch up. We have already caught up. We move on to the next one. My God ! “he told haters earlier this month.