Drake overtakes the Beatles on Billboard charts

It’s official. The Beatles have dethroned the list of artists with the most songs in the Top 5 of the most popular songs of Billboard.

Stephanie Morin

The Press

Canadian-born singer Drake is now the new record holder: he saw one of his songs climb into Billboard’s Top 5 for a 30e times of his career. The Beatles held this record for decades with 29 songs.

This is the room staying alive by DJ Khaled, in which Drake and Lil Baby participate, which allowed the rapper to outdo the famous Fab Four. The coin rose to 5e rank on the Billboard Hot 100 as of the latest review, coming August 20.

The success of staying alive has also allowed Drake to steal the title of champion of the Top 10, Top 20, Top 40 and Top 100 since the entry into force of these charts in 1958. For ten years, the Billboard Hot 100, published by the specialized site Billboard, quantifies the popularity of songs by focusing in particular on plays recorded on distribution platforms.

Drake’s reaction on Instagram was cryptic to say the least. Rather than congratulating the Beatles on their 55-year record, Drake mentioned breaking enough records for the month and invited his followers to visit cryptocurrency betting company Stack.

The last Beatles track to have a Top 5 spot was The Long and Winding Road (with For You Blue on the B side) which sat at number one for two weeks in 1970.