Drake panicked by a wasp

The 6 God relied on his safety.

Drake never had too much of a Thug image. If the Canadian rapper ever wanted relate to street attitudesespecially in its early days, with “Worst Behavior” or “Started From The Bottom”, Drizzy is not a bad boyfar from it, and moreover prefers play on the lover’s card from now on. A role that suits him much better, he who had canceled his concert in Amsterdam after “food poisoning” because of sushi, while the rumors of the Dutch fans spoke, they, of a bad trip because of too charged blunts.

As we are teasing, we love these little annoyances that strike the stars of the Rap Game, who play all hyper virile characters sometimes out of step with their true personality. This week, Drake did not disappoint, as he was filmed in an establishment in Saint Tropezin the South of France, by train to try to avoid a wasp (or a bee, we can’t see very well on the video). Curled up on himself, making “left-right” as if he was avoiding blows, the scene is something to laugh about.

His two bodyguards try to neutralize the insect but that’s obviously not enough to reassure the singer, who really pulls a funny face. Obviously, the sequence, reposted by TMZ, has been commented on many times, and Drake himself has spoken about this “incident”: “I Hate Bees, On God”. A sequence that will probably become a new meme!