Drake pays tribute to Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who has passed away

Drake pays tribute to Indian rapper-politician Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Drake expresses his sympathy to the family of the deceased

According RollingStonethe popular Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his hometown of Punjab in the district of Mansa. Photos of the 28-year-old rapper-politician, sitting in a SUV while we tried to resuscitate him circulated on the web this weekend. The Chief of Police of Punjab said the rapper’s car was hit by about 30 bullets. He continues that Moose Wala would be the victim of a rivalry between gangs.

For informationMoose is born in India and did all his studies at Brampton in Ontarionot far from Toronto. He earned a degree in electrical engineering. Many artists from Toronto paid homage to him. drakeis counted in the number these. The star of Toronto shared a photo of Moose Wala and his mom adding the caption “RIP MOOSE”.

In addition to being at the start of his musical career, he has also been an influential member of his congress since 2021. Goldy Brar, a Canadian mobster claimed responsibility for the attack. On the other hand, the Congress of Punjab believes it was a political murder. The rapper’s assassination came a day after Congress withdrew his security as did other members.