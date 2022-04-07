Drake plays a basketball feat and…has never been stronger

While a young rapper asked him for a feat, Drake offered to play it in basketball. And he didn’t miss a single basket.

For the past few days, the video has been circulating on the networks. And it is the work of MOSA, a young American rapper. He indeed ran into Drake at a party and jumped at the chance to ask him for his feat. Response from the interested party? Let’s play this basketball. If MOMA succeeds in putting more baskets than Drake, he will have his feat. Conversely, if Drake wins, no feat for the young rapper. And guess what? The Canadian did not miss a single shot. Even if it means refusing, you might as well do it with style.

Drake and basketball: a long history

Drake and basketball, that’s a long story. A few years ago, he was named an international franchise ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. And in 2019, when the Raptors were champions, Drake was pretty much on the team. In trashtalking, coaching and commentary, he only needed to appear on the score sheet to be an integral part of the team.

Obviously, the images alongside MOMA are flattering for Drake. We suspect the rapper to have worked on his shoot. At the same time when your mansion houses a personal basketball hall, what better to do. A few years ago, invited by the team from the University of Kentucky, Drake did not seem so sure of himself. In particular, we saw him send a rather embarrassing air-ball during the warm-up. It’s immediately more complicated when you start shooting a real basket.

