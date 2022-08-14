Drake pokes fun at his dad’s tattoo of him

It’s been five years since Dennis Graham, Drake’s father, got his son’s face tattooed on his arm, and the rapper still can’t get over it! A few days ago, the interpreter of one dance posted a close-up photo of his father’s tattoo.

“I was just sitting there wondering why you made me like this. We are from the same family, however, ”wrote the artist in the caption, not without a touch of sarcasm, the portrait being, it must be said, of a rather dubious resemblance. And Dennis Graham was quick to respond with a loving comment!

” I love you and I miss you. Hahaha, I asked 16 people to try to fix this, and it hurts, ”wrote Dennis Graham not without adding a string of dismayed emojis, who died of laughter and hearts. And it must be said that Drake was frankly tough with his father, since the photo he shared shows the first version of the tattoo. Indeed, Dennis Graham had it redone in 2018, and the result is much more convincing!

Finally, remember that Drake is also a subscriber to portrait tattoos since he has tattooed the faces of the Beatles, Denzel Washington and singer Aaliyah. A few years ago, he had even announced his wish to honor Celine Dion in the same way, but the diva had begged him not to do it!