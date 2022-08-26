Drake presents its colossal collection of watches

It’s no secret: drake don’t take half measures. The Canadian rapper has a oversized watch collectionwhich will make all the biggest lovers of rolex and D’Audemars Piguet. QG listed the main models of the interpreter Sticky… we present to you our favorites.

Unique models

The first watch is none other than the Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet custom by designer from AlyxMatthew Williams. An unexpected association with the brand close to Kanye West for Audemars Piguet which visibly seduced Drake. The latter showed up with the model on his wrist, which is estimated at over $50,000.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak x Alyx

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5726/1A designed by Virgil Abloh. The creator of Off White customized the brand’s flagship model for 6 God. Dazzling to say the least, the watch is adorned with emeralds from the dial to the bracelet.

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5726/1A by Virgil Abloh

The Jacob & Co. Casino Astronomia do more office of jewel only an object to tell the time, but that’s what Drake likes. In his folk collection we come across this work of art, which is accessible from $620,000…

Jacob & Co. Casino Astronomia

Grandpa Champagne wore this model in an NBA Finals. The Richard Mille RM-69 Erotic is aptly named. The watch offers the possibility ofdisplay a more or less explicit message. Our eternal romantic has decided to write this: “I’d Love to Kiss Your P***y “. The model is estimated at approximately $880,000.

Richard Mille RM-69 Erotic

We end this collection with the Rolex Day-Datea timeless classic. To stand out, Drake still customized the model adorning the diamond dial.