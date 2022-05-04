Drake privately contacts the girlfriend of a surfer who trolled him on Instagram

While a surfer ventured to troll Drake on Instagram, he saw his girlfriend receive a DM from the Canadian rapper.

Drake is more of the ruthless type. This Tuesday evening, the artist was in the middle of an NBA debate on Instagram about the father of Ja Morant, the star of the Memphis Grizzlies. Tee Morant has indeed strongly defended his son, who has been criticized in recent hours, and while some Internet users have not understood his position, Drake has confessed that whatever happens he would support his child. “I know I’m going to be like this, even if my son is in a Rubik’s cube competition”he explains.

Drake: “I just followed your girlfriend”

In comments, a user wanted to troll the author of Certified Lover Boy, making a joke about his ghost-writer accusations. A reputation that has dragged behind Drake for many years, although the artist has constantly refuted them. And this time, he wanted to have the last word, since he answered her.

"I just followed your girlfriend because she's probably unhappy and needs some excitement in her life", he commented, before adding the surfer's girlfriend on Instagram. And the artist did not lie, since the user then posted a screenshot of an Instagram private message sent by Drake to his girlfriend.